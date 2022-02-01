Affimed N.V. (AFMD) gains 3.19% for February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AFMD - Market Data & News Trade

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares gained 3.19%, or $0.13 per share, to close Tuesday at $4.21. After opening the day at $4.11, shares of Affimed N.V. fluctuated between $4.31 and $4.05. 1,418,455 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,207,104. Tuesday's activity brought Affimed N.V.’s market cap to $413,789,672.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company's proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients' immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, New York, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients' lives.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

