Affiliated Managers (AMG) falls 2.76% to Close at $137.64 on February 22

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) shares fell 2.76%, or $3.9 per share, to close Tuesday at $137.64. After opening the day at $139.36, shares of Affiliated Managers fluctuated between $141.40 and $135.91. 227,290 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 320,003. Tuesday's activity brought Affiliated Managers’s market cap to $5,595,246,859.

Affiliated Managers is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, and employs more than 2900 people.

About Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG's strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG's innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate's management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of September 30, 2020, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $654 billion, across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

