AFC Gamma (AFCG) falls 3.39% in Light Trading on January 26

AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ: AFCG) fell to close at $18.50 Wednesday after losing $0.65 (3.39%) on volume of 152,400 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $19.42 to a low of $18.43 while AFC Gamma’s market cap now stands at $365,090,914.

About AFC Gamma Inc

AFC Gamma, Inc. is an institutional lender to leading cannabis companies with strong operations and cash-flow prospects, real-estate-security and other collateral, and locations in states with favorable supply/demand fundamentals and legislative environments. AFC’s platform provides innovative and customized financing solutions through first-lien loans, mortgage loans, construction loans and bridge financings. The senior-management team of the company has a combined approximately 100 years of experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

