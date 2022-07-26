Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Drops 6.84% on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEMD - Market Data & News Trade

Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares are down 6.84%, or $0.08 per share, as on 11:46:20 est today. Opening the day at $1.18, 6,679,499 shares of Aethlon Medical have traded hands and the stock has moved between $1.23 and $1.07.

Already this year the company is down 37.10%.

Aethlon Medical expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Aethlon Medical visit the company profile.

About Aethlon Medical Inc

Aethlon is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health. The Aethlon Hemopurifier is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In cancer, the Hemopurifier is designed to deplete the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes that promote immune suppression.

To get more information on Aethlon Medical Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Aethlon Medical Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles