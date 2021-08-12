Aethlon Medical (AEMD) drops 10.81% for August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEMD - Market Data & News Trade

Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares dropped 10.81%, or $0.52 per share, to close Wednesday at $4.29. After opening the day at $4.81, shares of Aethlon Medical fluctuated between $4.92 and $4.29. 570,214 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,696,304. Wednesday's activity brought Aethlon Medical’s market cap to $66,007,514.

Aethlon Medical is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About Aethlon Medical Inc

Aethlon is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health. The Aethlon Hemopurifier is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In cancer, the Hemopurifier is designed to deplete the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes that promote immune suppression.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

