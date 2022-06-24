Aesthetic Medical (AIH) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AIH - Market Data & News Trade

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:AIH) has already lost $-0.37 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.86, Aesthetic Medical has moved 19.89% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 16.98% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Aesthetic Medical investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd - ADR visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:05:28 est.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd - ADR

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited, founded in Shenzhen, China in 1997, is an international listed group specialized in aesthetic medical services as well as the first aesthetic medical services organization listed in China's main board. AIH has always prioritized the safety and quality of aesthetic services, making it one of aesthetic services institutions with the best medical safety records as well as with the longest history in the industry and thus enjoying prestige in the society and among consumers.

To get more information on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles