Aesthetic Medical (AIH) falls 2.19% on Strong Volume January 25

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: AIH) fell to close at $3.20 Tuesday after losing $0.07 (2.19%) on volume of 20,103 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $3.19 to a low of $3.07 while Aesthetic Medical’s market cap now stands at $73,861,396.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd - ADR

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited, founded in Shenzhen, China in 1997, is an international listed group specialized in aesthetic medical services as well as the first aesthetic medical services organization listed in China's main board. AIH has always prioritized the safety and quality of aesthetic services, making it one of aesthetic services institutions with the best medical safety records as well as with the longest history in the industry and thus enjoying prestige in the society and among consumers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

