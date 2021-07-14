Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) drops 15.23% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARPO - Market Data & News Trade

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares dropped 15.23%, or $0.39 per share, to close Tuesday at $2.17. After opening the day at $2.54, shares of Aerpio fluctuated between $2.55 and $2.06. 6,115,336 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 14,479,072. Tuesday's activity brought Aerpio’s market cap to $103,025,272.

Aerpio is headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds that activate Tie2 for indications in which the Company believes that activation of Tie2 may have therapeutic potential. The Company's lead compound, razuprotafib (formerly AKB-9778), a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase ("VE-PTP"). The Company is also evaluating development options for ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for its therapeutic potential in the treatment of diabetic vascular complications including nephropathy and diabetic macular edema ("DME"). The Company's third asset is a bispecific antibody that binds both VEGF and VE-PTP which is designed to inhibit VEGF activation and activate Tie2. This bispecific antibody has the potential to be an improved treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration and DME via intravitreal injection. Finally, the Company has exclusively out-licensed AKB-4924 (now called GB004), a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 (HIF). GB004 is being developed by AKB-4924's exclusive licensor, Gossamer Bio, Inc. In January 2021, the Company announced that it had initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value from the Company's clinical assets and cash resources.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

