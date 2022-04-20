AeroVironment (AVAV) Loses 2.85% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVAV - Market Data & News Trade

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has fallen $2.96 (2.85%) and sits at $101.05, as of 11:48:41 est on April 20.

149,310 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 4.13% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 11.63% over the last 30 days.

AeroVironment is set to release earnings on 2022-06-23.

About AeroVironment Inc.

AeroVironmentprovides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers.

