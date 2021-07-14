Aequi Acquisition Corp - Class A (ARBG) gains 0.21% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARBG - Market Data & News Trade

Aequi Acquisition Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: ARBG) shares gained 0.21%, or $0.02 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.72. After opening the day at $9.70, shares of Aequi fluctuated between $9.72 and $9.70. 27,129 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 29,891. Tuesday's activity brought Aequi’s market cap to $223,560,000.

About Aequi Acquisition Corp - Class A

Aequi Acquisition Corp. is a female-led blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Hope S. Taitz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson, and Joy Seppala, Chief Financial Officer and a Director and a fully diverse board of directors. Although the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any industry or geography, it expects to target data-driven consumer technology companies with accelerating growth and dedication to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and strong Environmental, Social and Governance principles.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

