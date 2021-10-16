Aemetis (AMTX) drops 11.72% in Active Trading on October 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMTX - Market Data & News Trade

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares dropped 11.72%, or $2.39 per share, to close Friday at $18.01. After opening the day at $20.86, shares of Aemetis fluctuated between $20.86 and $18.00. 2,750,441 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,462,692. Friday's activity brought Aemetis’s market cap to $570,728,201.

Aemetis is headquartered in Cupertino, California..

About Aemetis Inc

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and bioproducts company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero biorefinery in Riverbank, California to convert renewable hydrogen from waste orchard wood and renewable electricity from solar and hydroelectric sources combined with non-edible oils into renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars for use by the Keyes ethanol plant to produce cellulosic ethanol. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and bioproducts.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

