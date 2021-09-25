Advisorshares - AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) falls 0.17% to Close at $27.98 on September 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SENT - Market Data & News

Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSE: SENT) shares fell 0.17%, or $0.0465 per share, to close Friday at $27.98. After opening the day at $28.00, shares of Advisorshares - AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF fluctuated between $28.03 and $27.89. 7,963 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 6,427. Friday's activity brought Advisorshares - AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF’s market cap to $75,968,415.

Visit Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

President Biden Hosting Leaders From India, Japan, Australia Friday in First 'Quad' Summit Some Chinese Banks Stop Offering New Credit to Property Developers Amid Evergrande Scare Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley Seeks Eighth Term of Office House Select Committee Subpoenas Four Trump Allies in US Capitol Riot Probe