Adverum (ADVM) Up in Light Trading for June 28

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 10.38% to $1.17 on June 28.

1,375,769 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 1,606,775 shares.

The company's stock has risen 39.77% so far in 2022.

Adverum shares have traded in a range between $0.80 and $3.70 over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

To get more information on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc's Profile.

