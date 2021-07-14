Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) gains 0.05% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVK - Market Data & News Trade

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE: AVK) shares gained 0.05%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $19.81. After opening the day at $19.84, shares of Advent Convertible andome Fund fluctuated between $19.91 and $19.72. 92,790 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 97,269. Tuesday's activity brought Advent Convertible andome Fund’s market cap to $683,944,648.

Advent Convertible andome Fund is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return, through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and up to 70% of its managed assets in lower-grade, non-convertible income securities, although the portion of the Fund's assets invested in convertible securities and non-convertible income securities will vary from time to time consistent with the Fund's investment objective, changes in equity prices and changes in interest rates and other economic and market factors. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign issuers and the Fund’s investment in foreign securities may vary over time in the discretion of the Fund’s investment advisor.

