Advent (ADN) Rises in Light Trading for March 10

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:ADN) shares changed 3.67% today on 560,178 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 779,223 shares traded.

After today’s close at $3.11 the company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-28.

Advent has moved 57.20% so far this year.

About Advent Technologies Holdings Inc - Class A

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. Our vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier1s, OEMs, and System Integrators.

