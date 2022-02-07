Advent (ADN) falls 2.48% to Close at $3.94 on February 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ADN) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 2.48% decrease. Advent opened at $4.10 before trading between $4.15 and $3.89 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Advent’s market cap fall to $201,939,149 on 225,771 shares -below their 30-day average of 410,482.

About Advent Technologies Holdings Inc - Class A

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. Our vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier1s, OEMs, and System Integrators.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

