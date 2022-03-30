Advantage (ADV) Falls 3.57% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: ADV) fell 3.57% Wednesday.

As of 11:46:29 est, Advantage is currently sitting at $6.49 and dropped $0.24 per share in trading so far.

Advantage has moved 13.40% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 16.21% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Advantage visit the company profile.

About Advantage Solutions Inc. - Class A

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage's data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions - including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services - are designed to help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout the United States and Canada and a presence in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers.

To get more information on Advantage Solutions Inc. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Advantage Solutions Inc. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles