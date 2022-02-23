Advantage (ADV) falls 2.48% to Close at $7.49 on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Advantage Solutions Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ADV) stock fell $0.19, accounting for a 2.48% decrease. Advantage opened at $7.73 before trading between $7.77 and $7.43 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Advantage’s market cap fall to $2,384,523,142 on 134,125 shares -below their 30-day average of 282,617.

About Advantage Solutions Inc. - Class A

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage's data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions - including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services - are designed to help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout the United States and Canada and a presence in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

