AdvanSix (ASIX) drops 16.91% to Close at $34.20 on February 18

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE: ASIX), a Parsippany, New Jersey, company, dropped to close at $34.20 Friday after losing $6.96 (16.91%) on volume of 903,657 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $39.63 to a low of $32.62 while AdvanSix’s market cap now stands at $962,129,653.

About AdvanSix Inc

AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by our customers to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as carpets, automotive and electronic components, sports apparel, food packaging and other industrial applications. As a result of our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced within unit operations across our integrated manufacturing value chain.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

