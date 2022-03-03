Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) falls 5.33% in Active Trading on March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMD - Market Data & News Trade

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), a Santa Clara, California, company, fell to close at $111.98 Thursday after losing $6.3 (5.33%) on volume of 123,362,296 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $118.26 to a low of $111.05 while Advanced Micro Devices’s market cap now stands at $134,297,997,196.

Advanced Micro Devices currently has roughly 11400 employees.

About Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies - the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

