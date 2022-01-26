Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) falls 4.33% on Strong Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEIS - Market Data & News Trade

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares fell 4.33%, or $3.81 per share, to close Tuesday at $84.19. After opening the day at $86.57, shares of Advanced Energy Industries fluctuated between $86.57 and $83.67. 229,698 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 188,334. Tuesday's activity brought Advanced Energy Industries’s market cap to $3,171,406,571.

Advanced Energy Industries is headquartered in Denver, Colorado..

About Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Advanced Energy is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

