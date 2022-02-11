Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) gains 4.35% in Active Trading on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATGE - Market Data & News Trade

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) shares gained 4.35%, or $0.99 per share, to close Friday at $23.76. After opening the day at $24.17, shares of Adtalem Global Education fluctuated between $25.02 and $23.57. 827,177 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 454,837. Friday's activity brought Adtalem Global Education’s market cap to $1,183,418,169.

Adtalem Global Education is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois..

About Adtalem Global Education Inc

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

