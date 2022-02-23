ADT (ADT) falls 3.19% for February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ADT Inc Inc’s (NYSE: ADT) stock fell $0.23, accounting for a 3.19% decrease. ADT opened at $7.25 before trading between $7.30 and $6.97 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw ADT’s market cap fall to $5,346,146,707 on 1,535,455 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,013,119.

About ADT Inc

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

