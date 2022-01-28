Aditx (ADTX) drops 12.64% in Light Trading on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADTX - Market Data & News Trade

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares dropped 12.64%, or $0.0574 per share, to close Thursday at $0.40. After opening the day at $0.44, shares of Aditx fluctuated between $0.46 and $0.39. 717,034 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,379,538. Thursday's activity brought Aditx’s market cap to $5,829,766.

About Aditxt Inc

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

