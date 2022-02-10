Adicet Bio (ACET) gains 3.06% to Close at $15.51 on February 10

Today, Adicet Bio Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ACET) stock gained $0.46, accounting for a 3.06% increase. Adicet Bio opened at $14.87 before trading between $15.93 and $14.87 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Adicet Bio’s market cap rise to $495,629,030 on 313,520 shares -above their 30-day average of 230,796.

About Adicet Bio Inc

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

