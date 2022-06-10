Adicet Bio (ACET) Drops 7.77% on June 10

Today Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) is trading 7.77% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:43:22 est, was $11.55. Adicet Bio dropped $0.97 in trading today.

216,616 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Adicet Bio has moved YTD 28.59%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Adicet Bio Inc

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.

