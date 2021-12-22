Adc SA (ADCT) falls 3.19% on Moderate Volume December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADCT - Market Data & News Trade

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) shares fell 3.19%, or $0.67 per share, to close Tuesday at $20.35. After opening the day at $21.01, shares of Adc SA fluctuated between $21.23 and $19.64. 121,373 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 153,863. Tuesday's activity brought Adc SA’s market cap to $1,561,283,400.

About Adc Therapeutics SA

ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has created a deep clinical pipeline by combining its decades of experience and strategic target selection with proprietary next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology. The Company's Biologics License Application for its lead product candidate, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was given priority review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 21, 2021. The Company's second lead product candidate, camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), is being evaluated in a 117-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

