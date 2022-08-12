Adc SA (ADCT) Climbs in Active Trading for August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADCT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) rose $2.18 to finish the day Friday at $10.30.

The company started at $8.20 and shares fluctuated between $10.30 and $8.20 with 473,724 shares trading hands.

Adc SA is averaging 308,576 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 59.80% YTD.

Adc SA anticipates its next earnings on 2022-11-01.

About Adc Therapeutics SA

ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has created a deep clinical pipeline by combining its decades of experience and strategic target selection with proprietary next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology. The Company's Biologics License Application for its lead product candidate, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was given priority review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 21, 2021. The Company's second lead product candidate, camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), is being evaluated in a 117-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

