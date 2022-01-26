Adaptimmune (ADAP) falls 2.39% in Light Trading on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADAP - Market Data & News Trade

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP), a Abingdon, Oxfordshire, company, fell to close at $2.86 Tuesday after losing $0.07 (2.39%) on volume of 477,252 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.94 to a low of $2.80 while Adaptimmune’s market cap now stands at $446,743,612.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

