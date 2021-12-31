Adams Natural Fund (PEO) falls 0.12% for December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PEO - Market Data & News Trade

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE: PEO) shares fell 0.12%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $16.48. After opening the day at $16.55, shares of Adams Natural Fund fluctuated between $16.67 and $16.47. 47,352 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 61,476. Thursday's activity brought Adams Natural Fund’s market cap to $396,812,971.

Adams Natural Fund is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland..

About Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

