Adagene (ADAG) falls 4.73% to Close at $6.65 on January 28

Adagene Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: ADAG) shares fell 4.73%, or $0.33 per share, to close Friday at $6.65. After opening the day at $6.98, shares of Adagene fluctuated between $7.41 and $6.48. 65,655 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 14,725. Friday's activity brought Adagene’s market cap to $289,785,095.

Adagene is headquartered in Suzhou, Jiangsu..

About Adagene Inc - ADR

Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Its proprietary pipeline is comprised of novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

