ACV Auctions (ACVA) Rises in Light Trading for July 28

ACV Auctions Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:ACVA) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 5.36% to $7.28 on July 28.

877,770 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 967,562 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 63.32% so far in 2022.

ACV Auctions shares have moved between $6.10 and $24.88 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About ACV Auctions Inc - Class A

ACV leverages data and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling its dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell, and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. Its digital marketplace offerings include its core auction offering and value-added services, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, and its Go Green assurance. Its data services provide insights into the condition and value of used vehicles for transactions both on and off its marketplace. Its core data and technology platform includes inspection, vehicle intelligence, marketplace enablement, and operations automation.

