ACV Auctions (ACVA) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for May 31

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:ACVA) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 31.

Ahead of the market's open, ACV Auctions stock is up 6.57% from the previous session’s close.

ACV Auctions rose $0.42 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:26 est.

About ACV Auctions Inc - Class A

ACV leverages data and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling its dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell, and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. Its digital marketplace offerings include its core auction offering and value-added services, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, and its Go Green assurance. Its data services provide insights into the condition and value of used vehicles for transactions both on and off its marketplace. Its core data and technology platform includes inspection, vehicle intelligence, marketplace enablement, and operations automation.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

