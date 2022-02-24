Acushnet (GOLF) gains 2.91% in Active Trading on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GOLF - Market Data & News Trade

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) shares gained 2.91%, or $1.22 per share, to close Thursday at $43.14. After opening the day at $40.94, shares of Acushnet fluctuated between $43.45 and $40.88. 269,858 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 256,190. Thursday's activity brought Acushnet’s market cap to $3,176,387,803.

Acushnet is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts..

About Acushnet Holdings Corp

Acushnet Holdings is the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them,we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission - to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete -has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf - Titleist, one of golf's leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf's leading performance wear brands.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

