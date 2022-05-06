Acushnet (GOLF) Drops 2.53% for May 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GOLF - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) traded 2.53% down on May 6 to close at $40.42.

375,373 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 321,253 shares.

Acushnet is down 21.55% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Acushnet visit the company profile.

About Acushnet Holdings Corp

Acushnet Holdings is the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them,we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission - to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete -has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf - Titleist, one of golf's leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf's leading performance wear brands.

To get more information on Acushnet Holdings Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Acushnet Holdings Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering