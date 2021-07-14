Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) gains 0.37% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATVI - Market Data & News Trade

Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares gained 0.37%, or $0.34 per share, to close Tuesday at $93.25. After opening the day at $93.37, shares of Activision Blizzard fluctuated between $93.86 and $92.87. 5,476,738 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 5,402,011. Tuesday's activity brought Activision Blizzard’s market cap to $72,456,812,777.

Activision Blizzard is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Activision Blizzard Inc

Activision Blizzard, Inc. connects and engages the world through epic entertainment. A member of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500, Activision Blizzard is a leading interactive entertainment company. It delights hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world through franchises including Activision's Call of Duty® and Crash Bandicoot™, Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Hearthstone®, Diablo®, and StarCraft®, and King's Candy Crush™, Bubble Witch™, and Farm Heroes™. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard has operations throughout the world.

