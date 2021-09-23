ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) falls 0.13% in Active Trading on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACR - Market Data & News Trade

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp (NYSE: ACR) shares fell 0.13%, or $0.02 per share, to close Wednesday at $15.75. After opening the day at $15.80, shares of ACRES Commercial Realty fluctuated between $16.00 and $15.70. 73,448 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 32,660. Wednesday's activity brought ACRES Commercial Realty’s market cap to $148,421,826.

ACRES Commercial Realty is headquartered in Westbury, New York..

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top US markets.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

