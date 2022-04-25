Acme United (ACU) Loses 1.31% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACU - Market Data & News

Acme United Corp. (NYSE: ACU) shares are down 1.31%, or $0.425 per share, as on 11:31:23 est today. Since opening the day at $32.32, 2,480 shares of Acme United have traded hands and the stock has traded between $32.90 and $30.73.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 2.83%.

Acme United is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Acme United Corp.

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®.

