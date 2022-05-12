ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Up 2.81% for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACIW - Market Data & News Trade

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 2.81% to $25.29 on May 12.

748,208 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 663,826 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 29.11% so far in 2022.

ACI Worldwide shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ACI Worldwide visit the company profile.

About ACI Worldwide Inc

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use its proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. ACI Worldwide combines its global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

To get more information on ACI Worldwide Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ACI Worldwide Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How To Trade in a Bearish Market Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations