ACI Worldwide (ACIW) falls 2.27% for August 19

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW), a Naples, Florida, company, fell to close at $30.57 Thursday after losing $0.71 (2.27%) on volume of 1,096,922 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $31.09 to a low of $30.33 while ACI Worldwide’s market cap now stands at $3,591,498,842.

ACI Worldwide currently has roughly 5000 employees.

About ACI Worldwide Inc

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use its proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. ACI Worldwide combines its global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

