Achilles (ACHL) drops 12.70% for August 11

Today, Achilles Therapeutics Plc - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: ACHL) stock dropped $0.96, accounting for a 12.70% decrease. Achilles opened at $8.00 before trading between $11.40 and $6.15 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Achilles’s market cap fall to $64,350,000 on 3,864,057 shares -above their 30-day average of 75,080.

About Achilles Therapeutics Plc - ADR

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

