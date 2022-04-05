Acer (ACER) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for April 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACER - Market Data & News Trade

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) has already lost $-0.31 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $3.04, Acer has moved 10.20% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 4.83% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Acer investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:19:55 est.

About Acer Therapeutics Inc

Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer's pipeline includes four programs: ACER-001 (a taste-masked, immediate release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); emetine hydrochloride, a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, initially for the treatment of patients with COVID-19; EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS). Each of Acer's product candidates is believed to present a comparatively de-risked profile, having one or more of a favorable safety profile, clinical proof-of-concept data, mechanistic differentiation and/or accelerated paths for development through specific programs and procedures established by the FDA.

