Acelrx (ACRX) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for June 29

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) is active in pre-market trading today, June 29, with shares gaining 9.40% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 60.87% year-to-date and has moved 12.99% gains over the last 5 days.

About Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. AcelRx has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO™ in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S., is being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

