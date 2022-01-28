Accuray (ARAY) drops 15.23% for January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARAY - Market Data & News Trade

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares dropped 15.23%, or $0.62 per share, to close Thursday at $3.45. After opening the day at $4.05, shares of Accuray fluctuated between $4.12 and $3.31. 3,815,034 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 765,200. Thursday's activity brought Accuray’s market cap to $313,670,467.

Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California..

About Accuray Inc

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. The company invents unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. Accuray is dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as they partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

