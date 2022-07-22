Accolade (ACCD) Drops 5.38% on July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACCD - Market Data & News Trade

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) shares have fallen 5.38%, or $0.52 per share, as on 11:45:51 est today. Opening the day at $9.71, 232,342 shares of Accolade have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $9.82 and $9.09.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 63.32%.

Accolade is set to release earnings on 2022-10-06.

About Accolade Inc

Accolade provides personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower every person to live their healthiest life. Accolade helps millions of people and their employers navigate the complexities of the healthcare system with empathy, expertise and through exceptional service while supporting them in lowering the cost of care and improving health outcomes. Accolade blends technology-enabled health and benefits solutions, specialized support from Accolade Health Assistants® and Clinicians and access to expert medical opinion services for high-cost treatment decisions. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90 percent.

