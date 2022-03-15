Accenture (ACN) Up in Active Trading for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Accenture plc - Class A (NYSE:ACN) was up $8.55 to end the day Tuesday at $316.23.

The company opened at $311.30 and shares fluctuated between $316.92 and $310.16 with 2,685,659 shares trading hands.

Accenture is averaging 2,660,492 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 24.64% YTD.

Accenture expects its next earnings on 2022-03-17.

About Accenture plc - Class A

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, it offers Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Its 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. It embraces the power of change to create value and shared success for its clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

