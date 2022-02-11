Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) gains 2.65% to Close at $3.10 on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AXDX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: AXDX) stock gained $0.08, accounting for a 2.65% increase. Accelerate Diagnostics opened at $3.03 before trading between $3.16 and $2.93 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Accelerate Diagnostics’s market cap rise to $190,645,955 on 339,802 shares -above their 30-day average of 336,876.

About Accelerate Diagnostics Inc

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

