Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Falls 7.10% on June 16

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) lost 7.10% Thursday.

As of 11:53:58 est, Accelerate Diagnostics sits at $0.87 and has moved $0.0659 per share in trading so far.

Accelerate Diagnostics has moved 52.13% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 82.22% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Accelerate Diagnostics Inc

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

