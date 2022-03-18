Accel Entertainment1 (ACEL) Gains in Active Trading for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACEL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Accel Entertainment Inc - Class A1 (NYSE:ACEL) traded 2.77% higher on March 18 to close at $13.35.

262,557 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 232,337 shares.

Accel Entertainment1 is down 0.23% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Accel Entertainment Inc - Class A1

Accel is a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois market. Accel's business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

