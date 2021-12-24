Acasti Pharma (ACST) drops 17.16% on Strong Volume December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACST - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Acasti Pharma Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ACST) stock dropped $0.29, accounting for a 17.16% decrease. Acasti Pharma opened at $1.51 before trading between $1.69 and $1.38 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Acasti Pharma’s market cap fall to $36,465,722 on 7,832,454 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,040,547.

About Acasti Pharma Inc - Class A

Acasti is a biopharmaceutical innovator that has historically focused on the research, development and commercialization of prescription drugs using OM3 fatty acids delivered both as free fatty acids and bound-to-phospholipid esters, derived from krill oil. OM3 fatty acids have extensive clinical evidence of safety and efficacy in lowering triglycerides in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, or HTG. CaPre, an OM3 phospholipid therapeutic, was being developed for patients with severe HTG.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

